Despite this latest cold snap, spring is well on its way.
In fact, new maps from the Southern Regional Climate Center and the National Centers for Environmental Information say the last freeze in south Louisiana can now be expected as early as mid- to late February, moved up several weeks from the previous March 15 last-freeze date.
Already trees that dropped their leaves in the fall are sprouting new ones. The oaks and pines are producing copious amounts of pollen. Live oaks are shedding leaves to put on new growth. Spring-blooming bulbs, trees and shrubs are starting to come to life.
Among the early bloomers are bulbs such as amaryllis, crocus (corm), daffodils, paper whites and tulips. Early-blooming shrubs and trees include azaleas, bridal wreath (spirea), ever-blooming roses, forsythia, Japanese magnolias, redbud trees, Taiwan cherry and viburnum.
While lots of these are familiar, let's focus on some of the lesser-known early spring flowering plants.
Viburnum is an underused early spring flowering shrub. There are two noteworthy viburnums for Louisiana: Chinese snowball and Mrs. Schiller’s Delight. Both produce gorgeous displays of white flowers, much like bridal wreath.
Chinese snowball makes gorgeous hydrangea-like blooms on semi-evergreen shrubs that grow to a height and width of 10 to 15 feet. They do best in full sun to partial shade.
Mrs. Schiller’s Delight, which is a selection in the LSU AgCenter Louisiana Super Plants program, is a dwarf cultivar of Walter’s viburnum. It displays an abundance of small, white flowers on a compact shrub.
Mrs. Schiller's shrubs are low-maintenance and drought-tolerant with narrow, glossy leaves that grow in opposite directions, giving this shrub its dense form. It can be used as a low-growing shrub for foundation plantings or in masses as the middle or foreground plant.
Amaryllis is one of the earliest blooming bulbs, producing red, pink and combinations of red and white flowers and several broad, strap-like green leaves that are arranged in rows. Due to the colors and early bloom time, amaryllis is a common Christmas flower.
Each bulb produces one or two leafless stems that each display two or more funnel-shaped flowers at their tops. They look very much like lilies. The bulbs are native to Africa and grow well in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 6 to 8.
In my family, amaryllis bulbs have been passed down for generations through the women. We will continue the tradition of passing down bulbs to our daughters. Every year when the amaryllis blooms, I am reminded of all the beautiful women who carried on this lovely tradition. It’s amazing that our plants echo our generational progeny.
Bridal wreath (Spiraea prunifolia) is another early blooming plant. It is an open form, deciduous shrub that displays clusters of tiny white flowers. The dense sprays of flowers cascade down, creating a unique look that attracts butterflies and other pollinators. In addition to being a beautiful focal point, these shrubs also can be used to create borders and hedges.
They perform best in full sun and grow in hardiness zones 5 to 9. Planted in combination with bright azaleas, bridal wreath creates a striking look in the landscape.
Redbud trees are another stunning early-blooming spring plant. Redbuds are very adaptable and easy to maintain once established in well-drained soil with average moisture. Plant redbuds in partial sun to shady locations. The flowers come in pink, purple and fuchsia. Forest Pansy is a popular variety.