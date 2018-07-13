New jail wardens appointed in St. Mary Parish and Iberia Parish
The Iberia Parish and St. Mary Parish jails will soon have new wardens, according to KATC-TV.
Maj. Paul Scott, who has been warden of the Iberia Parish Jail since 2013, will be returning home to become warden of the St. Mary Parish Jail.
Capt. Anthony Green will be promoted to major and will be the new warden of the Iberia Parish jail.
Scott was responsible for bringing the Iberia Parish jail into compliance with the Louisiana Department of Corrections accreditation standards, a news release from Sheriff Louis Ackal states.
Green has been with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2008. He was previously in charge of the Special Services Division, which works closely with the Correctional Division providing work details for trustees, inmates, the release states.
Opelousas shooting victim in stable condition
The victim in a Thursday night shooting in Opelousas is in stable condition, according to KATC-TV.
The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue, which is within the city limits, according to Sgt. Crystal LeBlanc with Opelousas Police.
Police have not identified a suspect.