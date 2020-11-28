CECILIA Landry-Walker used the arm and legs of quarterback Justin Hudson and a stifling defense to overcome 14 penalties and knock off No. 11-seeded Cecilia 21-14 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Hudson threw touchdown passes of eight and 70 yards to Gerald Martin and scored what proved to be the winning touchdown with a 9-yard run to knock out the Bulldogs.
The Charging Buccaneers' defense, meanwhile, forced seven punts and stopped Cecilia three times in the red zone to advance to the regional round, where they will play the winner of Breaux Bridge and Warren Easton.
Cecilia threatened early after Cade Porrier recovered a fumble at the Landry-Walker 23. But the Bucs got a sack on third down and Cecilia turned the ball over on downs.
The Bulldogs got on the board after holding Landry-Walker on the ensuing possession as Germonie Davis ran back a punt 62 yards for a touchdown to give Cecilia a 7-0 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Landry-Walker overcame 20 yards in penalties on the next possession, as Cecilia committed two costly penalties of their own. A fac mask penalty after a long pass play moved the ball to the Bulldogs’ 21 and a pass interference call gave the Bucs a first down at the one.
Cecilia drove the visitors back to the eight where Hudson found Martin in the end zone to tie the game at seven with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.
In the second stanza, Cecilia drove from its 43, but turned the ball over on downs at the Landry-Walker 14. A penalty moved the ball back to the nine before the Charging Buccaneers moved the ball out to the 30. From there, Hudson found Watson again and the speedy receiver turned the pass into a 70- yard touchdown to give Landry-Walker a 14-7 halftime lead.
Landry-Walker was pinned deep in its own territory at the one yard line in the third quarter, but Cyrus Allen broke loose on an 82 yard run before Andrew Lewis made a touchdown saving tackle at the Cecilia 17. The tackle proved huge as the Bucs missed a 34-yard field goal attempt.
But after a defensive stop, Landry-Walker got great field position thanks to an 18-yard punt return to give the Bucs the ball at the Cecilia 27 with just over a minute to go in the third quarter. A fourth-down pass from Hudson to Cuttino Rhea kept the drive alive and Hudson scored with just seconds remaining in the third quarter to give Landry-Walker a 21-7 lead.
After having its offense rendered ineffective for most of the game, Cecilia converted a third-and-long deep in its own territory and drove the length of the field on a 77-yard drive, culminated by a Ridge Collins one yard run to cut the lead to seven points with 6:21 to play.
After holding the Bucs on the next possession, Cecilia looked to be in business when Davis had another long punt return, this one for 57 yards to the Landry-Walker 20. But a crucial false start penalty on third-and-four hurt the Bulldogs and Alex Soileau’s next two passes fell incomplete and the Bucs ran out the clock for the hard-fought win.
Landry-Walker improved to 5-2 with the win, while Cecilia ended its season at 8-2.