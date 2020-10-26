Outdoor opera
Opéra Louisiane presents another "Shifting Gears" evening of live music from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Levee Stage near the USS Kidd and the river. Take a blanket or bag chair and pick a spot. Free. Afterward, head over to Jolie Pearl, 315 North Blvd., for live music (also outdoors) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Mike Hogan. operalouisiane.com or www.facebook.com/joliepearloysterbar.
Stars and 'Star Wars'
Movies After 5 continues at Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., with an outdoor screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Activities including live entertainment, food and drinks, and museum opening at 5 p.m. Free. downtownbatonrouge.org.
Front yard fun
The Florida Street Blowhards will bring their traditional jazz band to another neighborhood at 7 p.m. Friday. The pre-Halloween concert will take place at 5945 Esplanade Ave. (directly across from Goodwood Park). The show is free; suggested tip is $20. floridastreetblowhards.com.