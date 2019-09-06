BR.gasouthernlsu1460.090119 bf.jpg
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws to LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) as LSU guard Damien Lewis (68) blocks during the first half of LSU's football game against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium Saturday August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU offense made waves with a season-opening drubbing of Georgia Southern, but the competition ramps up in a hurry. 

The No. 6 Tigers hit the road to face off with No. 9 Texas in an SEC-Big 12 showdown. 

Graphic by Jeff Nowak for NOLA.com/The Advocate

Scroll down for all the details you need to for the big game, including broadcast info, pregame storylines, live updates from the field and more. 

THE GAME

WHO: No. 6 LSU (1-0) at No. 9 Texas (1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ABC

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMINGWatchESPN app

