They are cheap, colorful and captivating when they fly away in the air. For years, balloons have helped to celebrate joyous events or signify somber memorials, but what goes up also comes down — and in the case of balloons, they have been coming down to the detriment of our health, environment and wildlife.
Conservation chairman of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, Richard Condrey, became aware of the damage balloons have caused for many years when he served as a professor in the Oceanography department at LSU.
“On and off since the lat '70s, I’ve been involved in efforts to reduce the unintentional mortality humans inflict on sea turtles and dolphins through the release of balloons,” he said. He learned that sea turtles and other animals often mistake floating balloon litter for jellyfish, a common food source, which they try to ingest and then die.
Now retired, Condrey was asked by society club members to investigate how balloon use could be curtailed in the community, given the amount of visible balloon litter seen on the streets, trees and roadways. Birds in Baton Rouge lakes have died from ingesting plastic; balloon parts and balloon strings have been wrapping around beaks and legs.
It’s not just wildlife that suffers from the litter.
“Balloons are the leading cause of suffocation death in children in the U.S.,” Condrey added.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board now prohibits the ceremonial release of helium filled balloons on their properties. In officially sponsored activities, the release of balloons also violates Louisiana’s litter law, but Condrey said enforcement of these laws can prove difficult.
“I’ve seen local media printing photographs or showing footage of well-meaning nonprofits releasing balloons into the air. It’s frustrating,” he said.
The Balloon Council, an industry organization of retailers, distributors and manufacturers, was formed in the late 1990s to educate consumers and regulators about balloons.
Balloon sales have dropped due to overall environmental concerns. As a result, the Balloon Council recommends the public stop balloon releases and monitor children with balloons. The council suggests purchasing “biodegradable” latex balloons they claim break down in the air over several years. Opponents, like Condrey, argue those balloons contain styrene and, although the balloon particles become smaller, eventually end up harming wildlife, waterways and making their way into drinking water. Balloons have even been linked to power outages.
Balloons in their various forms were invented for use in military communications, scientific experiments and transportation. The first rubber balloons were made in 1824, and, since then, rubber balloons and the newer foil balloons increased in popularity.
Balloons Blow is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education about the destructive effects of released balloons on animals, people and the environment. Its website says the organization strives to inspire and promote an eco-conscious lifestyle. The organization has a website and a Facebook page to offer suggestions for alternatives for balloons.
Condrey said he hopes by educating more people in our state, balloon use will become scarce.
“You launch balloons and they’re gone in a few minutes. So, what do you do next? Where is the joy in mass littering events?”
Environmentally friendly alternatives to balloons
Blowing Bubbles: Watching bubbles bounce around toward the sky and twist with the wind is fun for almost everyone. Seeing countless numbers of bubbles floating away into the sky makes for a spectacular sight.
Plant in remembrance: By planting a native tree, flower garden, or butterfly garden, you are not only giving life to that plant, you are also providing shelter and clean air to all kinds of wildlife and people.
Flags, banners, streamers, and dancing inflatables: Colored streamers, flags, and banners save money and time over balloons, ribbons and helium.
Ribbons: Dancing with or waving ribbon gives adults and kids alike a chance to move around and participate in the celebration. A group of people spinning and twirling, with a colorful long ribbon following their every move, is colorful and fun.
Kites and garden spinners: Kites introduce vibrant fabric that dances in the high winds or eye-catching colors spinning in the garden. Unlike balloons, kites and spinners can be enjoyed for years. Kites can also act as a prize for events.
Bunting: A great way to decorate for parties and celebrities is bunting. These beautiful waves of fabric can be made at home and uniquely designed with different patterns, shapes and sizes.
Pinwheels: With flashy colors fluttering in the wind, pinwheels are sure to catch many eyes. They are great for attracting attention to businesses, awareness projects, birthday parties and more.
Tissue paper pompoms: For a color burst at parties or celebrations, tissue paper pompoms are spectacular. These pretty, colorful poof balls can be easily made at home and are reusable.
Drumming: Using drums to celebrate does not create waste or cause danger to wildlife. The beat brings people together and can be used for any occasion.
Get flocked: A flock of pink flamingos brightens everyone’s day. Fake flamingos can be placed on the lawn of one’s choice for a donation, where they will stay for a few days before moving to the next scheduled location.
Floating flowers: For some the upward drifting of balloons gives them a sense of letting go, and at the same time thinking the balloons will eventually reach their loved ones. Flowers offers this same sense of connection and are more eco-conscious.
Wildflower Seed Bombs: A great way to give a gift that grows is by making your own flower seed bombs. It’s important to only use native seeds. These little pouches will spread life-giving beautiful flowers.