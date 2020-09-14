Catch a show
We all missing going to concerts. This weekend, head over to Mid-City Lanes Rock ’N’ Bowl's Facebook page for the next best thing — virtual shows. The lineup offers ’90s rock from Pierce Penniless at 7:30 p.m. Friday, "all the hits" dance band After 8, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition's swamp pop at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. www.facebook.com/TheRocknBowl.
Look under the hoods
The rescheduled 11th annual Spring Street Car Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown New Roads. Check out vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. www.newroadscarshow.com.
Go blues camping
No packing needed for a free Virtual Blues Camp starting Saturday and presented by Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation. Each Saturday through Oct. 24, the 90-minute sessions will begin at 2 p.m. with 30 minutes each of blues structure and instrumentation, history and syntax, and entertainment business applications. henryslisteningroom.com