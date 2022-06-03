For years, there was Games of Acadiana, a one-day kid-focused fundraiser for Miles Perret Cancer services held each year in early August.
Now there is Games Across Acadiana, a two-week scavenger hunt that will earn teams chances to enter into a June 25 drawing. There will be 50 prizes, with a $10,000 grand prize.
Billed as the ultimate scavenger hunt, this fundraiser will take participants on missions across the 10 parishes MPCS serves.
To play, download a the free GooseChase app, or go to milesperret.org to find the rules, plus a link to get started. In the app, search "2022 Games Across Acadiana". You can register as an individual or a group.
Then you just complete the missions to earn points. The number of points you earn will determine how many entries you have for the prizes.
There are a total of 65 missions, many of which feature historic sites across Acadiana. The hunt will last 17 days this year, including three full weekends.
There are also several bonus missions. Two are in the lobby of Miles Perret Cancer Services at 2130 Kaliste Saloom Road, which is at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Martial Avenue. You can visit during regular business hours on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The scavenger hunt helps raise money for services provided to individuals and families surviving and living with cancer. MPCS provides emotional support, guidance, physical therapy and a resource library. All Miles Perret services are free, and no qualifications are needed. To learn more about the MPCS mission, and if you'd like to become a volunteer, visit milesperret.org.