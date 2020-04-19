How much difference could 20 minutes really make now that Louisiana’s high school sports seasons have been canceled? More than some schools and coaches expected.
“It was amazing for the athletes and the coaches,” Zachary athletic director/football coach David Brewerton said. “We make it a point to get our athletes into the community, doing service projects. And that was what we saw … people from the community came out and it was awesome.
“Horns were honking, you had police and fire departments using their sirens. I saw people whose children graduated a few years ago. They wanted to be part of it.”
“Be the Light,” a nationwide program in which high schools turn on stadium lights and encourage fans to drive by and salute the class of 2020 seniors during a 20-minute span took hold in a big way April 13 in the Baton Rouge area and beyond.
The event’s debut came four days after the LHSAA announced it was canceling the remainder of its championship events and spring regular season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Zachary’s Brewerton is one of several administrators who will consider adding “Be the Light” as a regular event, not just a one-time shot to fill a dark void left with no games, championships or senior day celebrations.
“We didn’t start promoting it until Monday morning,” Brusly athletic director/football coach Hoff Schooler said. “The community is always a big part of our school but given the short notice we were not sure how many people would come.
“I have no idea how many cars came through, but there was a line out of the parking lot onto the service road before 8 p.m. And they kept coming. You had horns honking and people cheering.”
The fact that this is Brusly’s final year in its current school before moving to a new complex down the road may have attracted more people. Lutcher AD/football coach Dwain Jenkins believes other factors, including Governor John Bel Edwards' planned announcement that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, came into play.
“It was really special in a lot of ways,” Jenkins said. “I’ll bet we had 200 to 250 cars come through and a lot of them went through multiple times. We have people who live in Prairieville and Thibodaux on our faculty and they came. I think they wanted to see their students … the seniors one more time. We had people who drove through four or five times.”
Each school set its own parameters for the 20-minute event. At Lutcher, students/seniors parked in two rows along the route head to the school’s baseball and softball field. Students sat in the beds of pick-up trucks, sat on the hoods of cars or peered through sunroofs to wave at the passing cars that completed a loop between the rows of cars and then back to the LHS football stadium.
West Feliciana had coaches and faculty park along the fence. Students and community members drove past. Schools like Zachary, West Feliciana and Denham Springs that have separate baseball/softball complexes had drive throughs at both locations. Many cars visited both sites.
As an added touch at Denham Springs, powerlifting coach Joe Ryan turned on the lights in the weight room just after the stadium lights went off — a tribute for his team that was set to compete in the LHSAA meet the week the coronavirus shut down schools.
“Denham Springs is so spread out these days and I wasn’t sure how many people would show up,” Ryan said. “The kids park outside the stadium and they had music blaring. So did I. We had a couple of slow periods. We found out later that was because people went to the baseball and softball fields and then to school. It was awesome.”
At Walker High, softball team members gathered well before dark to set up displays with banners that had hung in the stadium for their seniors. Horns honked and passengers in cars waved pom poms. Walker principal Jason St. Pierre liked the event and hopes other ways to honor seniors are possible in the weeks ahead.
“Your heart goes out to this group of seniors. They started high school in 2016 with the flood and now you have this,” St. Pierre said. “I want to give them a senior day, a prom and a graduation. We’ll have to see about that. This (Be the Light) was nice.”
Ascension Catholic High, in Donaldsonville, also honored their seniors with a parade around the students, who sat in parked cars as fans drove by honking and yelling congratulations.