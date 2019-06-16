Kayla Danielle Andrus
• Daughter of Mr. Kerrin Andrus and Ms. Kesha Donnell Thornton
• Attending Mount Carmel Academy
A future in film is the goal for Miss Kayla Danielle Andrus, who is intrigued by the techniques and cinematography used to pull viewers into a story.
As a student at Mount Carmel, Kayla has filmed, edited and directed news, sports and special event segments at the school. She is also the chief photographer for the yearbook, president of the speech and debate team, a member of the golf team, a member of the student council and an ambassador for the school.
In addition to her film work at school, she has served as a volunteer at the New Orleans Film Festival, is a member of the New Orleans Video Access Center and is on the teen squad at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
With her eye toward a career in film and business, she hopes to become a director or cinematographer for movies similar to "Life of Pi" and "Beasts of the Southern Wild," two of her favorites because of their storytelling and Southern characters.
She will be presented during the Carnival season by the Young Men Illinois Club.