ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge facilities are under consideration for a plastic waste advanced recycling facility the company plans to build.
The timeline and scope of the project are uncertain. A spokeswoman for ExxonMobil confirmed the Baton Rouge site’s candidacy but could not say when a decision on the site will be made.
ExxonMobil is building a similar facility in Baytown, Texas. Set to open later this year, it is expected to convert about 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste into raw materials that can be used for new plastic production.
The Texas-based energy and chemical company claims it has developed a process for converting plastic waste into raw materials that has recycled 1,000 metric tons of waste so far.