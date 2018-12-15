Authorities arrested as least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between Friday and Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Devan Fuselier, 25, 685 N. 8th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Willie Temple, 37, 1658 Starboard Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, no liability insurance, driver's license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain control, expired motor vehicle inspection.
- Dowlin Williams, 26, 9216 Highway 10 West, Greensburg, second-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain control.
- Michael Womack, 59, 62380 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle.