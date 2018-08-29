Two St. Tammany residents placed in national Veterans of Foreign Wars' competitions and were honored recently by the Homer Williams VFW Post 8720 in Abita Springs. The post was also honored at the national convention recently.
Diane Vaught, a student at Monteleone Junior High School, won sixth place at the national level in the VFW’s Patriots Pen Essay Contest. She won $2,000 for the essay on “America’s Gift to My Generation.”
Also recognized was Danielle LeBreton, a second-grade teacher at Our Lady of the Lake School who received a national certificate for representing Louisiana in VFW’s National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. The program recognizes educators for promoting citizenship and instilling patriotism.
Post Commander Paul Hamburger and the post received the All American award at the national convention, based on membership, community service and participation in programs.
Nominations for this year's award are due to the local post by Oct. 31. Forms can be found on the VFW website. Additional information can be found at www.vfw.org under the tab “Community” and “Youth and Education”
This year’s essay theme is “Why I Honor the American Flag.” Essays are due Oct. 31 with the entry form to local VFW posts.