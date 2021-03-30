Double the markets
The monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market and the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fifth and Main streets downtown. A variety of handmade art for sale, along with locally grown fruits (including Louisiana strawberries), vegetables and more. downtownbatonrouge.org
Not your ordinary seats
The 43 chairs in the LSU Museum of Art's new exhibition, "The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design" are indeed works of art, all with a story to tell. The show runs through June 6 in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. lsumoa.org
Time for some trop rock
Buddy's Backyard presents the "reigning king of trop(ical) rock" Donny Brewer starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. The outdoor venue is located at 11120 Amite River Road. For a listing of more live music this weekend, see "Shows to Watch," page 2D.