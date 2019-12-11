The LSU 100 is a program that identifies, recognizes and celebrates the 100 fastest growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. The company rankings were revealed at a black-tie-optional gala Nov. 22 at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge.
Secure Shredding and Recycling International, of Baton Rouge, earned the ranking as the No. 1 fastest growing company for the 2019 LSU 100. The company’s owner Jay Babb is a graduate of LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers earned the Summit Award, which recognizes the company that earned the highest rank on the ROARING 10 list. The company’s co-CEO Brad Sanders is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.
Companies from the area on the list, determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period, include:
Rank, company, headquarters city, year founded
West Feliciana Parish
28 CEG Assessments, St. Francisville, 2003