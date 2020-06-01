It's puzzling
When it's raining outside, settle in with a jigsaw puzzle (maybe make it a family affair). We've seen some impressive finished projects posted on Facebook, from an ice skating at Rockefeller Center scene to a colorful collage of the Louisiana we love. puzzlewarehouse.com
I scream, you scream
When was the last time you pulled out that ice cream maker? And it doesn't have to be a bowl of goodness to feel guilty about — there are healthy recipes out there. Get scooping! chocolatecoveredkatie.com
Yoga and You(Tube)
It can wake you up or calm you down, but in the end it's all good. If you haven't tried this uberpopular mind and body practice with roots in ancient India, why not now? There are plenty of helpful videos out there. youtube.com