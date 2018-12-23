The Squires' 56th ball was held Friday in the theater at the New Orleans Convention Center. Reigning as the 2018 queen was Miss Laura Elise Vickery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene B. Vickery III.
Her majesty was attended by maids of honor Misses Carolyn Taylor Bienvenu, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P. Albert Bienvenu IV; Marguerite Lisette Breaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph G. Breaux; Elizabeth Gale Brooks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip S. Brooks; Carolyn Grace Burton, daughter of Mrs. Alan F. Burton and the late Mr. Burton; Abigail Hartsfield Chaffe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David B.H. Chaffe IV; Ella Ann Wheat Charbonnet, daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Charbonnet and daughter of Mrs. Jennifer Charbonnet; Elizabeth Wilder Drennan, daughter of Mrs. Cathy Drennan and the late Mr. Douglas G. Drennan II; Brenda Marguerite Ellis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duggan F. Ellis; Elizabeth Shaw Feirn, daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory C. Feirn and daughter of Ms. Amy Feirn; Sarah Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian C. Fitzpatrick; Flora Elizabeth French, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John F. French; Celia Louise Funderburk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel M. Funderburk, Jr.; Rolland Tranchin Grady, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Grady; Diane Elizabeth Hailey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James W. Hailey III; Madison Elizabeth Hales, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen B. Hales; Mary Grace Jenkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard S. Jenkins.
Also, Misses Serena Elizabeth Klebba, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian M. Klebba; May Heidingsfelder Manning, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cooper Manning; Cameron Crawford Metzinger, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Stephen E. Metzinger; Morgan Elizabeth Nalty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morgan S. Nalty; Victoria Livaudais Nieset, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Nieset Jr.; Charlotte Heyward Parrino, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Patrick E. Parrino; Lauren Michelle Perlis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David W. Perlis; Julia McLain Pilant, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew D. Pilant; Hadley Chopin Pinkerton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael H. Pinkerton; Eleanor McCall Plauché, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Plauché; Elizabeth Talbot Rogers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James T. Rogers III; Sarah Butler Sumrall, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. W. David Sumrall III; Melanie Kathleen Talbot, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brent A. Talbot; Mary Elizabeth Toso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brien J. Toso; Marianne Pratt Villere, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. St. Denis J. Villere III; and Wiley Jane White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Burton White III.
As the orchestra played a festive assortment of Christmas carols, Santa Claus arrived in a sleigh pulled by his team of reindeer. Leading the way was red-nosed Rudolph, portrayed by William Claiborne Perrilliat IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Perrilliat III. The reindeer, who later served as pages to the court, included Masters Patrick Joseph Able, son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Ryan Able; William Cuthbert Baldwin Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Baldwin; Francis Julian Barry IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Barry III; Konrad Thomas Bernard, son of Mr. and Mrs. G. Wogan Bernard II; Miss Beatrix Christian Cannon, daughter of Major and Mrs. Christian Cannon; Master Gregory Charles Feirn Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Feirn; and Ethan Fenner French, son of Mr. William French and Mrs. Kara Van de Carr.
Reindeer also included Misses Olivia Michal Gaines, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard C. Gaines Jr.; Margaret Elizabeth Geary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James F. Geary Jr.; Claire Brenchley Hefler, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Henry J. Hefler Jr.; Master Charles Lenton Kilgore, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. Parker Kilgore; Miss Alice McCully Mead, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason A. Mead; Master Charles David Melancon, son of Mr. and Mrs. David O. Melancon.
Also joining in the "sleigh duty" were Master Jonathan Baldwin Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan B. Montgomery; Misses Ellen Parker Mueller, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Mueller III; Mae Carter Perrilliat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William C. Perrilliat III; Emma Adele Ralston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Graham M. Ralston; Master Henry Haik Roux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Roux III; Miss Jane Bradley Summerour, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Summerour; and Masters Henry Hassinger and William Conery Van Horn, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert W. Van Horn IV.
Mr. John R. Cook IV served as general chairman of the ball, assisted by committee chairs Messrs. Hardie C. French, John C. Ellis, Mason G. Couvillon, Ralph G. Breaux, W. Claiborne Perrilliat III, Peter M. Tufton, Oliver C. Dabezies, Robert P. McCay, Craig Webb and Robert J.A. Williams.