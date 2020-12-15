The Capital Area Human Services, through the Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program, is helping the state residents recover from the stress brought on during the coronavirus pandemic through emotional support, information and referrals to community resources.
The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has exacted untold losses and hardships on individuals and families worldwide, and Louisiana has been a hot spot for illness and death that have caused feelings of sadness, anxiety, depression and isolation. The crisis counseling program encourages people who are suffering during the pandemic to reach out for support.
The agency provides free and confidential services for adults and children. Louisiana Spirit employs a diverse workforce of professionals and paraprofessionals, including crisis counselors and resource linkage coordinators to assist the disaster-impacted community, according to a news release. The crisis counselors help adults and children by providing emotional support, stress management relief tools and coping strategies. The resource linkage coordinators offer community outreach information and information on disaster-related resources.
Anyone feeling overwhelmed by stress, fear or anxiety from the uncertainty of COVID-19 can call the Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program at (225) 964-3901.