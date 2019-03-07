Southern University baseball changed the game times for its three-game series against Arkansas Pine-Bluff this weekend at Lee-Hines Field because of inclement weather expected Saturday.
The teams will play a doubleheader beginning 3 p.m. Friday with the second game to start 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. The series will wrap up with a 1 p.m. game oSaturday and there will be no Sunday game.
The series is the SWAC opener for Southern (6-6) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff comjes in with a 2-10 overall mark and 1-2 in conference play