Southern designated hitter Johnny Johnson (0) steals second as Eastern Illinois second baseman Ryan Ignoffo (7) can't make the catch in time, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Lee Hines Field on Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Southern University baseball changed the game times for its three-game series against Arkansas Pine-Bluff this weekend at Lee-Hines Field because of inclement weather expected Saturday.

The teams will play a doubleheader beginning 3 p.m. Friday with the second game to start 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. The series will wrap up with a 1 p.m. game oSaturday and there will be no Sunday game.

The series is the SWAC opener for Southern (6-6) while Arkansas-Pine Bluff comjes in with a 2-10 overall mark and 1-2 in conference play

