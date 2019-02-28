The Office Bar will be reopening in the next few days in the old City Bar location at the corner of Garfield Street and Jefferson Street.
The move has been in the works for almost two years according to The Office owner Eric Macicek. The new building is at one of the most traffic-heavy corners of downtown Lafayette and the new bar gives them 1,000 square feet more space than the previous location.
"We had to make sure everything was good for everybody from all sides, but now we've got it and now we're most excited to be on the corner where everyone can see us," Macicek said. "It's only a stone's throw from where we were, but sometimes a stone's throw is all it takes. I think it's one of the best locations in downtown."
The new larger building with a patio and roll up doors were a major draw for Macicek. The bar will be expanding its hours to include happy hour in order to try to pull in more of the professional crowd downtown who are just getting off work. The Office also plans to host more musical acts at the bar now that they have extra room and bigger stage.
"We're trying to open as soon as possible," Macicek said. "At the earliest, we'd love to be open for Mardi Gras and celebrate with everybody in Lafayette. But it's just a matter of if we can finish all the work and permitting in time,"
Macicek said The Office will be employing around 25 people at its new location. Lake Charles-based OB's Bar will be moving into The Office's old location at 307 Jefferson St. with a new bar they're calling OB's Bar & Grill with a tentative opening date of Mardi Gras week, as well.