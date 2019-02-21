The Mandeville City Council will decide Thursday whether to yank funding for a controversial pedestrian/bicycle path on the north side of the West Causeway Approach.
A large crowd of opponents from Fontainebleau subdivision appeared at the council's Feb. 14 meeting to object to the $900,000 project, saying that it would cause visibility and safety issues, aggravate traffic woes and destroy the subdivision's front entrance.
Councilman David Ellis, who lives in Fontainebleau, convinced fellow council members to introduce a motion removing the city's share of the funding, which is being paid for in part by a $510,000 grant administered by the state highway department.
Mayor Donald Villere said that bids had already been opened for the project, and a low bidder identified. He said pulling the city's share would amount to a breach of contract.
He suggested that the project could be tweaked but that it was too late to take the step Ellis suggested.
But City Council members introduced the defunding measure nonetheless and asked City Attorney Paul Harris to look into their options.
Another hot-button issue, an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, also was introduced at the council's Feb. 14 meeting, but it will be discussed at the Planning and Zoning Commission before returning to the City Council for a vote.
Council members have been looking into limiting short-term rentals for months and held a special meeting in January to discuss how best to regulate the burgeoning business.
The proposed ordinance that emerged from that discussion would allow short-term rentals in the Old Mandeville Business District but prohibit them anywhere else.
Owners of short-term rentals would have to get a nontransferable $200 permit and would be limited to only one. They also would be required to have a city occupational license and pay all occupancy taxes required by law.
The Mandeville ordinance would allow two types of short-term rental: a partial unit and a whole unit.
At partial-unit rentals, the owner must live on the premises, and a maximum of three bedrooms can be rented to a maximum of six guests.
Whole-unit rentals would allow for up to five bedrooms with a maximum of 10 guests, and the permanent resident is not required to be present while guests are there. Rentals of this type are limited to 90 days.
The ordinance also includes parking restrictions and quiet hours.
If the council adopts the ordinance, Mandeville will become the second municipality in St. Tammany Parish to regulate short-term rentals. The Covington City Council voted in November to restrict short-term rentals to the city’s St. John Historic District.
The Parish Council is also considering restrictions on short-term rentals in unincorporated parts of the parish, but that proposal won't be up for a vote until sometime this spring.
Proponents of greater restriction have complained that short-term rentals advertised on sites like Airbnb and VRBO have caused problems for homeowners, including noisy parties and increased traffic.