For the second week in a row, LSU made another move upward in The Associated Press’ men’s basketball poll released Monday morning.
After moving up one spot a week ago, the Tigers climbed three spots in the AP’s second regular-season poll — going from No. 22 to 19th.
LSU was ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll that came out Oct. 22.
Will Wade’s Tigers didn’t appear in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll, but they checked in at No. 21 in the first regular-season rankings released Monday.
LSU is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2012-13 season after defeating Memphis (85-76) and Louisiana Tech (74-67) last week.
In the AP’s poll of 65 sportswriters and broadcasters, the Tigers tallied 358 points to come in behind TCU (388) and just ahead of Iowa (354).
The No. 19 ranking is the highest for LSU since it was No. 12 in March 2009 when the Tigers won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
Duke remained No. 1 in the poll, which features four other SEC schools along with LSU: No. 5 Tennessee, No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Kentucky and No. 15 Mississippi State.
Charleston next up
LSU will put its unbeaten record on the line later this week in the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Florida.
The Tigers will open the three-game, four-day tournament against Charleston (3-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday in a game to be televised by ESPNU.
LSU will then play UAB or No. 14 Florida State, the other two teams in its bracket, on Friday night. After a day off Saturday, the Tigers will face one of the four teams in the other bracket on Sunday to close out the tournament.
Villanova, Oklahoma State, Memphis and Canisius are in the other bracket.
Business trip
Two freshmen from LSU’s highly-regarded recruiting 2018 class will be returning to their home state when the Tigers touch down Tuesday night in Orlando.
Forward Darius Days grew up in the Gainesville area and played his final season at IMG Academy in Bradenton and forward Emmitt Williams, who is from Fort Myers, played his high school ball at Oak Ridge in Orlando.
Wade said they won’t face any additional pressure playing in front of family members and friends.
“We have to keep it from being a distraction,” he said. “It will be good for them to be there for all their family and friends to see them, but they’ll have to focus in and lock in on what we have to do. We have a huge task ahead of us.
“This is a business trip, we are not going to go to DisneyWorld and all that stuff. We have work to do and we have a job ahead of us. We have to try and win these games … that’s the most important part of this trip.”
Doing better
Wade said freshman forward Naz Reid, who has battled an ankle injury the past two games, “seemed better” on Monday.
Reid played only 20 minutes in a win against Memphis last Tuesday and was on the floor for just 10 minutes in the victory over Tech — finishing with four points and three rebounds in that one.