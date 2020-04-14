Capital Area United Way of Baton Rouge has launched a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to aid the 10-parish service area in the recovery efforts from the novel coronavirus. Funds raised will be used to aid the asset-limited, income-constrained employed population (ALICE) that has been severely impacted by the coronavirus as well as the 211 operations that benefit the capital area.
“The people of the capital area have always come together in times of crisis,” said George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “This pandemic is different from the types of crises we have faced in the past, but I know our area will emerge stronger from this challenge, and I know we will be working together to continue improving the 10-parish area.”
The fund is being established to support 2-1-1 operations and organizations along with programs that are serving the ALICE population. Capital Area United Way has committed to match dollar for dollar up to the first $100,000 donated, and the Mosaic Company kicked off the fund with a $10,000 donation. The fund is open to residents as well as corporate donors who would like to donate.
A news release said the ALICE population makes up 45 % of the area population, which often has little to no savings and are one emergency away from falling into poverty. The fund will help organizations assist these residents on a daily basis, it said. While dollars are not available at this time, information on a request for proposals that are ALICE-centered in regards to the COVID-19 recovery efforts will be announced in the coming months.
United Way said its 2-1-1 call center is taking thousands of calls daily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up-to-date resources and emotional support to the community.
For information and to donate to the fund, visit www.cauw.org/covid19relief or text COVID2020 to 313131.