Lafayette police investigating 2 shootings in city
Officers are seeking information about shootings late Saturday and early Sunday that left two people injured.
The first, reported at 11:33 p.m. Saturday, involved a 21-year-old woman who was in critical condition Sunday.
Lafayette police say the woman suffered one shot to her upper body near the intersection of Cajundome Boulevard and Buttigig Street.
Investigators say the shooting may have been the result of a domestic dispute but that their investigation continues.
About two hours later, gunshots were reported near the intersection of Chestnut and Jefferson, about 2 miles east. Television station KATC reported that police responded but couldn't find a victim or a suspect in the area. A hospital later reported that it had received a patient with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.
The victim, a man, said he didn't know who shot him but said it occurred near Chestnut and Jefferson.
Breaux Bridge police arrest man in truck stop shooting
Breaux Bridge police say a man being sought in connection with a shooting at a truck stop has surrendered.
KATC reported that, according to police, Jared Ledet, 27, of Lafayette, was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons. Previously, Ashley Blackwell, 26, had been booked with principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Police had said that the victim and the shooter didn't know each other but had gotten into some kind of an argument at the Pilot truck stop at Breaux Bridge on Sept. 1. The victim had serious but non life-threatening injuries.