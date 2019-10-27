A Walker man was arrested after choking his girlfriend and hitting another man with brass knuckles, prompting the woman to shoot her alleged assailant in the leg, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Authorities arrested Steven Paul Frank, 36, after he showed up uninvited to his girlfriend's home in the 15000 block of Chaney Road near Zachary and "strangled her to the ground" following an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Frank also attacked another person who was at the home using brass knuckles, the sheriff's office said.
The woman told investigators she fired a warning shot in the air to stop Frank, the report said. He began "walking aggressively" toward her before she fired again, striking him in the leg.
Frank then took an assault-style rifle from his vehicle and fired several shots before leaving, according to the affidavit.
Deputies arrested him and brought him to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Frank was booked into the parish jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, battery and aggravated battery. Frank was also barred from having a gun after a prior felony.
He remained at the parish jail Sunday with bond set at $180,000.