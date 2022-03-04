Police arrested a Baton Rouge man they say shot a man in the chest while trying to take his cellphone on Feb. 25. The victim survived after undergoing surgery.
BRPD identified Aaron Young, 19, as the gunman and booked him Friday on attempted first-degree murder.
According to an affidavit for Young’s arrest, police responded to reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. Feb. 25 at Citgo Gas Station, 1300 Scenic Highway. Officers say they found the victim collapsed on the ground by some gas pumps and suffering from a bullet wound to the chest.
The victim was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake, where doctors deemed the injuries life-threatening and summoned homicide detectives.
When detectives showed up, the victim was already in surgery and unable to talk. So, officers returned to the gas station, where they found no evidence that the shooting happened in the area.
Surveillance video from a nearby Plank Road business offered some clues, however. BRPD says the footage showed the victim running from Memorial Stadium Park and the south side of Foss Street before heading through a field – all while being trailed by a light-colored SUV.
The victim then crumpled to the ground at the Citgo pumps, police say. And the SUV took off north on Scenic Highway.
Police later pegged the SUV — a 2016 Chevrolet Trax — as the victim’s vehicle, which they found abandoned about a half mile north, under an overpass above the 2300 block of Pawnee Street.
When detectives finally got a chance to interview the victim after his surgery, they say he described the shooting as stemming from a struggle over his cellphone.
According to the affidavit, the victim said he met Young around Citgo, where he asked to use his phone. When the victim refused, he said Young tried to rob it from him.
A struggle ensued, the victim said, and culminated with Young firing one shot that struck him in the chest.
BRPD showed the victim a photo lineup with Young and five other similar-looking men. The victim pointed to Young as the shooter, police say.
When BRPD looked up Young’s background, they say they saw he was convicted of negligent homicide last year and was on parole through 2024. Since the charge was a felony, police say Young was prohibited from possessing a gun.
In addition to the attempted murder count lodged Friday in the Feb. 25 shooting, police booked Young on being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.