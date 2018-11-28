Relatives of the young man choked to death while being arrested in Metairie earlier this year criticized Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office Wednesday for not yet seeking a grand jury indictment against the arresting officers.
The family members of Keeven Robinson were joined in front of the DA’s office in Gretna Wednesday afternoon by representatives of the Jefferson Parish chapter of the NAACP, who criticized Connick for not having met with the organization.
Robinson, 22, died in May while being arrested behind a house on Labarre Place by four undercover agents of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The coroner’s office ruled his death was a homicide and that he had died by being asphyxiated at the neck. The officers — David Lowe, Jason Spadoni, Justin Brister and Gary Bordelon — were placed on desk duty after the incident, which was referred to Connick’s office without any arrests.
Gaylor Spiller, president of the Jefferson chapter of the NAACP once again said the agents shouldn’t be getting paid their taxpayer-funded salaries, and she renewed the family's call for the officers to be arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
“Why are they being treated differently than someone else who (has) committed the same crime?” Spiller said in an NAACP news release.
"I am not comfortable knowing the people who took my brother's life in cold blood are just walking around like nothing is going on and (are) still getting paid," Robinson's younger brother, Randy Martin Jr., told reporters Wednesday. "They were getting paid when they took my brother's life and they are still getting paid today."
Connick’s office issued a statement in response to the press conference saying it is still reviewing the case. It also noted the matter is still being investigated by the FBI's Civil Rights Task Force and the Louisiana State Police.
'Something has to be done': Family members call for arrest of deputies involved in Keeven Robinson's death
“In keeping with office policy, the details of our review will not be made public while this matter remains open and under investigation,” Connick’s office said.
The statement did not mention the NAACP’s complaint about not meeting with the organization directly, but Connick’s office said it has communicated frequently with the family’s lawyer.
“Prosecutors and the chief investigator of this office have met personally on several occasions with the Robinson family attorney to discuss the status of this case,” the DA’s office said. “The lines of communication between the DA’s office and the Robinson family attorney remain open and ongoing.”
'Something has to be done': Family members call for arrest of deputies involved in Keeven Robinson's death
JPSO has said the four agents had been conducting surveillance on Robinson when they approached him at a gas station at Labarre and Jefferson Highway. Robinson fled in his car when he saw the agents, who had badges but were in plainclothes. He crashed his car into two Sheriff's Office vehicles before getting out and fleeing on foot to the backyard of the house on Labarre, where the officers converged on him. At least one of them put enough pressure on Robinson's neck to asphyxiate him.
A JPSO spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the four agents remain on administrative duty.
Editor's note: WWL-TV contributed to this report