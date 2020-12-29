With the SWAC basketball schedule ready to get underway, Southern women's basketball coach Carlos Funchess can feel secure with the knowledge that the Jaguars are as prepared as they can be.

The caveat for that preparation is the term “under the circumstances," but those circumstances have affected everyone. In the Jaguars favor, going into Saturday’s conference and home opener against Prairie View, Southern (0-6) had managed to play more games than any other team in the SWAC.

Prairie View was 1-1 before hosting Houston Baptist on Tuesday. Texas Southern, also 1-1, plays at Alcorn State before visiting Southern on Monday. Saturday’s game will tip off at 2 p.m. while Monday’s contest is scheduled for 5 p.m.

“Both of those teams are always well-coached and well-prepared,” Funchess said. “On our end, we’ve got to have the kids ready to go because you’re going up against two coaches (PVAM’s Sandy Pugh and TSU’s Cynthia Cooper-Dyke) who have won championships in the league. Preparation is going to be the key on offense and defense.”

For Southern, which typically uses 11 players during games, preparation has meant playing time for almost everyone. The rotation of players, which has been affected at times by the coronavirus, has been steady.

Players seeing the most action have been guards Genovea Johnson and Amani McWain, and forwards Raven White and Taneara Moore. Johnson leads the Jaguars in scoring (14.4 points per game) while White is the top rebounder (5.8 per game).

Seeing limited action have been Caitlin Davis, Kayla Watson and Jordan Aikens. All three players sat out three games while under quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus. Ceundra McGhee, Southern’s tallest player at 6-foot-3, has been sidelined by shin problems and has not seen any action.

“We’re going to play at least 11 players and probably 12,” said Funchess, who likes his team to give steady defensive pressure. “Everybody will probably play in the first half. We’re going to roll them in and roll them out.

“With the depth of our lineup, we don’t lose anything when we bring somebody in, and a lot of times we’ll bring somebody in that does something a little better than the other person. Everybody is looking forward to a chance to play.”

Southern defeated Prairie View three times last season. Included in that number was a 59-55 win in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tournament before it and the NCAA tournament were canceled.

Prairie View is led by Diana Rosenthal, who scored 28 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in the Panthers first two games. Rosenthal was named the SWAC player of the week on Dec. 22, a week that included 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 95-73 win over McNeese.

Texas Southern’s Niya Mitchell was the SWAC player of the week for Dec. 8, and had 31 points and 19 rebounds and the Tigers' two games. Ataiya Bridges has scored 26 and 24 points, and leads the Tigers in scoring at 25.0 per game.

“We only added three new kids so we have a veteran team,” Funchess said. “We just have to work on jelling together. I think we’ll be ready.”