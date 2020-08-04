Capital Area United Way announced its third round of coronavirus grant funding to benefit area nonprofits in recovery from the pandemic, a news release said. Grant awards will be capped at $25,000 and those who received Phase 1 funding are ineligible for the Phas 2 process. Organizations who received Safe Operations grant funds from CAUW are eligible.
“The needs of nonprofits continue to be a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “The funds raised in our COVID-19 Community Relief Fund are being spent to support our partners and nonprofits in the area, and we are continually evaluating where the greatest needs lie, particularly in relation to the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) members of our community.”
Funds will be utilized to support needs related to or from the effects of coronavirus as it affects existing programming and organizational operations. Funds can be used for meeting immediate, intermediate or long-term recovery needs, including:
Education: Services to keep children ages 0-18 in learning environments if their day care or traditional school environment is closed or operating virtually, allowing ALICE families return to work and technology and connectivity for ALICE families to access education services from home. Services must be new or supplemental as necessitated by COVID-19.
Income stability: Services to increase employment opportunities for ALICE individuals who have lost their jobs or have had income reduced because of coronavirus and services for unemployed ALICE individuals to access increased education.
Health: Services to provide mental health support for persons of all ages affected by COVID-19.
Basic needs: Services and/or financial assistance for ALICE individuals and families whose living situation has been threatened due to the effects of COVID-19. Services may include access to emergency housing or rent assistance; safe transportation to and from work or school; and basic family supports.
Funding guidelines for both Phase 2 and Safe Operations are posted at www.cauw.org/funding-opportunities. Donations to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund are still being accepted at www.cauw.org/covid19relief.