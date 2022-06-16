After losing a majority Black district seat on the Parish Council a decade ago due to a declining population, Pointe Coupee Parish has now been able to bring back.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a redistricting plan that recreates a third majority Black council district for the eight-member council. Under this plan, there are three majority Black districts and five majority White districts.
The parish population, under the 2020 census, is 20,356, of which 63% are White, 36% are Black and 1% are other. That population, however, is still lower than the 22,810 recorded in the 2010 census.
The parish historically has had three districts that were predominantly composed of minority residents,
Geographic Planning & Demographic Services chief demographer Mike Hefner, who has hired by the parish to handle the latest redistricting efforts, said declining population led to one majority Black district disappearing after the 2010 census.
He said the district dipped below 50 percent minority residents for several years and lost population in each of the last three censuses.
"At one time, District A was probably up in the 60th percentile for minority population and so it’s been losing population," he said. "We lost it in 2010 and came in below 50 percent, but now we’re able to build population while also getting it around 53 percent. I feel like that’s a very fair plan for the parish.”
Council chairman Dustin Boudreaux said it was only a matter of time before people began to populate the district.
“On the north end, the population is not there," Boudreaux said. "There’s only one direction to go and that’s down so nobody lives west and more people live towards the city of New Roads, which is obviously more densely populated.”
Because of the low population in the district, Hefner said, it was no surprise where the population increase would come as people moved to the parish.
The school board adopted a similar configuration in its redistricting plan, Hefner said.
"By coming up along the eastern side of the parish toward Mandela (Drive) and Delta (Place Road), we were able to not only pick up some additional population, but also restore it as a majority minority district," he said. "I believe it is a fair plan because it maintains good representation on the council."