With their senior year dramatically cut short by the coronavirus outbreak, the Class of 2020 is receiving a lot of attention these days to try to compensate: glowing tributes on social media, personalized yard signs from their schools, parades past their houses.
What they are unlikely to get, at least not soon, is a traditional commencement ceremony, that rite of passage that marks the start of adulthood for so many.
Almost 10,000 seniors at public and private high schools in the greater Baton Rouge area are on track to graduate this year. There is little agreement, though, on how best to celebrate that achievement, given the required social distancing prompted by the pandemic.
Some local high schools are planning drive-thru ceremonies. Others have scheduled in-person graduations, but with strict limits on how many people can attend. And even more are holding out in hopes of holding more traditional, less restricted ceremonies later in the summer.
A few schools are considering having more than one ceremony.
The local high schools opting for drive-thru ceremonies are all having their ceremonies over the next two weeks. They include high schools in Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes, as well as high schools in Zachary and Slaughter.
The drive-thru ceremony at Zachary High School on May 20 will be a long affair and won’t be livestreamed.
“This is probably an eight-hour day of bringing students through,” human resources director Yolanda Williams told the Zachary School Board last week.
Some districts are holding off announcements until Gov. John Bel Edwards relaxes his stay-at-home order, which would allow larger in-person gatherings, before announcing their plans. Edwards has said that on Monday he plans to give an update on what kind of restrictions will remain in place after Friday, May 15, when his current order is set to expire.
“We really don’t want to issue a date today and then have to move things around,” said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. “We really don’t want to inconvenience people.”
Gast said the tentative plan is to hold smaller, in-person ceremonies with people spread out across open, outdoor spaces as the district’s 14 high schools, most likely in early June.
Livingston Parish, home to nine high schools, is planning in-person ceremonies but holding off until at least June.
“We’d really like to bring back our seniors onto our campuses, or in a modified setting, and make sure we honor those seniors,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy. “It is vitally, vitally important.”
Ascension Parish has already announced that it will hold limited, in-person graduation ceremonies at its four high schools between May 27 and 29. But Superintendent David Alexander warned residents Friday to follow the news.
“We remind you that these plans are contingent and could change if any restrictions emerge in the coming weeks that prohibit this type of gathering outdoors in our stadiums,” Alexander said.
Tareil George, a senior at McKinley High, said the coronavirus has taken from her not only her graduation ceremony, but the after-party as well.
“The weekend after we were going to have a graduation block party,” George said wistfully. “The whole nine yards, cooking and dancing.”