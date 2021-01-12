Three of Linda Broussard’s siblings died at early ages within three years of meeting Anna Botley in 2009 at Paul Breaux Middle School. They had already bonded over their shared passion for special needs students, but something else developed as Broussard’s heartbreak deepened in the early part of last decade.
Botley brought Broussard to her church, Destiny of Faith, where for the first time Broussard felt the warmth of strangers praying for her. Botley brought Broussard to a family reunion, where Broussard felt embraced like a blood relative. Botley frequently brought Broussard lunch at Lafayette High, where Broussard now teaches.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a friend like I had with Anna,” Broussard said. “As much as she wanted to be my mama, she was my sister at heart.”
Botley, 61, died in a hospital Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Originally from Ville Platte, Botley worked for Lafayette Parish Schools for 24 years as a bus attendant, substitute teacher and teacher’s assistant, most recently based at Ossun Elementary. She is the second known Lafayette Schools teacher to die of the virus, which has killed nearly 200 people in the parish.
Broussard and Botley’s two adult children recalled a preternaturally generous woman who loved her work, especially the special needs students she worked with. Botley’s daughter, Kianna Patton, teaches 4th grade in Lake Charles, and they spoke every day on Patton’s 45-minute commute home to Kinder, swapping stories about their students.
Patton said she likely would not have become a teacher if not for her mother’s example.
“I tried to run away from being a teacher, but she pretty much inspired me,” Patton said.
Botley insisted on gifting homemade food dishes to everyone around her, and Broussard said she refused to eat in front of children unless they had food too. She took a lead role in organizing family reunions, making sure no one went uninvited.
“Even people we might not know. If she found out they were part of our extended family, she would contact them and invite them to celebrate our family history together,” said Botley’s son, Rick Botley.
“That’s just what she did,” he continued, emphasizing his mother’s selflessness. “If she’s got it, you had it.”
A viewing and funeral service for Anna Botley is scheduled for 10 a.m., January 16, at Thomas Funeral Home in Ville Platte. A private burial will follow.