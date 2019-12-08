House fires caused by a burning Christmas tree are rare but, when they do happen, they're more likely to be deadly, experts say.
Of the 360,000 house and apartment fires reported in the U.S. in 2018, about 160 started with a burning Christmas tree.
One in 52 of those fires resulted in a fatality, compared to 1 fatality in 135 for total reported house fires, said Susan McKelvey, communications manager with the National Fire Protection Association, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that works to stop deaths, injuries and other losses caused by fires.
Curt Monte, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said such fires tend to be very large and fast moving.
Added McKelvey: "If you think about it, a Christmas tree is a large combustible item you're bringing into your home. If you water it every day, it makes a huge difference, but it will continue to dry out and you could have a huge fire in your home in a short period of time."
It's hard to part with the tree after the holidays — and tempting to put off boxing up ornaments — but McKelvey advises to "get the tree out of the home as soon as possible."
About 44 percent of Christmas tree fires are caused by something going wrong with an electrical connection, she said. About 25 percent are sparked when the tree is too close to a heat source, like a candle, fireplace or other type of heater.
The National Fire Protection Association collects data that individual fire departments reported to the U.S. Fire Administration, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
There are a number of steps people can take to make their Christmas tree as safe as possible, but, first, they should take care of one thing that could make all the difference: trimming an inch or two off the bottom of the trunk to expose new wood so the tree will be able to absorb water.
Some retailers who put the trees in stands for their customers do that as part of the process.
For those setting up their own trees, LSU AgCenter forestry specialist Niels de Hoop recommends laying the tree on the ground — it's a good idea to have someone help steady the tree — and use a small pruning saw to trim about 2 inches off the trunk, then immediately put the tree in the stand.
He recommends a pruning saw, with its fine, sharp teeth, over a chain saw to get rid of the sap, dust and dirt that may be gumming up the surface of the original cut.
Properly prepared, a Christmas tree that is watered daily should last three or four weeks, he said.
"With water, it will last until Christmas," but then it's time for the tree to go, de Hoop said.
Statistics show that close to 30 percent of home fires that begin with Christmas trees happen in January.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends these safety tips:
- Choose a healthy tree with fresh, green needles that don't fall off when touched.
- Before putting the tree in its stand with water, immediately cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk; don't let the cut surface dry before putting it in water.
- Always keep the tree well-watered. Check the water level daily.
- Make sure the tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat sources: space heaters, fireplaces, radiators, candles or heat vents.
- Make sure the tree doesn't block an exit.
- Use only decorative lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory. Make sure light bulbs, strings and connections are not broken or damaged.
- Always turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
- Get rid of the tree soon after Christmas or when the tree is dry and keep it away from the house and garage.