Work begins on Handy Stop downtown
Work has begun on the downtown Lafayette building that will house Handy Stop Market & Cafe, which is expected to open this spring.
The business will be housed in the 3,500-square-foot building at 441 Jefferson St. that was once a Heymann's Department Store. Bradley Cruice, founder of Healthy Acadiana and board member of the Acadiana Food Alliance, is the owner.
The store will offer produce, meats and dairy products, along with general merchandise, prepared meals, smoothies, pressed juices, coffee, tea and sweets. It also will feature a drive-thru and on-site parking.
"I'm extremely excited to finally get the project started," Cruice said. "After countless hours of research, preparation, collaboration and prayers, we have begun. It is very important to me to do things right the first time as we prepare to meet the grocery needs of those in our community."
HR group names top professional
Sadie Polk, human resource manager for Samson Rope Technologies, was named Human Resource Professional of the Year by the Acadiana Society for Human Resource Management.
After being hired in 2011, Polk has brought innovative solutions that enhance the workforce and contribute to business outcomes, the organization announced. She has 18 years of HR experience and has enacted initiatives centered on performance management, health and wellness programs and advancing the organization’s training and development.
Polk has been a volunteer leader on the board for Acadiana SHRM and is currently diversity and workforce readiness director. Polk has worked on the committee to plan and operate the Diversity Job Fair, which attracted more than 70 businesses and 450 jobs-seekers this year. She has also led the Annual Diversity Workshop & Expo, which provides the community with education opportunities and connects them to the organizations serving a diverse workforce within Acadiana.
“She is always eager to roll up her sleeves and help coordinate with community organizations to ensure that we have successful initiatives to help connect underserved populations to our business community," said Ryan LaGrange, who nominated Polk for the honor.
Real estate firm buys 3 properties for $8M
A Lafayette real estate company bought three commercial properties for nearly $8 million, property records show.
Stealth Real Estate Holdings, a company led by local real estate agent Paul Bako, bought two Starbucks buildings and a Walgreens building in Broussard for a combined $7,775,000 on Dec. 13, according to records with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Stealth bought the Starbucks building at 1907 W. Pinhook Road for $1.455 million and the Starbucks building at 111 Celebrity Drive in Broussard for $1.67 million from Baton Rouge-based JEDCO Properties LLC, which lists its agent as Shane Morrison of the commercial real estate company Shane Morrison Companies.
Stealth bought the Walgreens building at 105 Saint Nazair Road in Broussard for $4.65 million from Stirling SST CON1, an affiliate of Stirling Properties. Stirling earlier sold the Walgreens building at 6130 Johnston St. as part of five in south Louisiana to California-based ExchangeRight for $5.92 million in August, records show.
Work starts on Gladiators Academy building
Construction on Gladiators Academy of Youngsville’s new 7,200-square-foot location at 930 Fortune Road began latest month and could be complete by May, the owner said.
The company will move out of the 2,000-square-foot location it leases in the Fortune Hills Plaza to the new building just across the street, co-owner Eric Scallan said. He and city officials, including Mayor Ken Ritter, broke ground on the facility on Dec. 27.
The site keeps the business in a similar location and centrally located between Lafayette and Youngsville, Scallan said.
“It’s a good location, right across the street from where we currently are,” he said. “I didn’t want to be too deep into Youngsville because of the traffic. I wanted to stay closer to Lafayette. We feel the in-between space between Youngsville and Lafayette will continue to grow.”
Gladiators, which also has locations in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge and Crowley, offers classes in kids’ martial arts, Brazilian jiu jitsu, Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.
The Lafayette location will soon move to a building near Comeaux High School, Scallan said.
LHC Group finalizes JV transactions
Lafayette-based LHC Group finalized its joint venture purchase and expansion agreements with agencies that will represent annualized revenue of approximately $23.8 million, company officials announced.
The joint partnerships finalized the acquisitions of Healthcare Resources of Arlington, Texas, five Egan Home Health and Hospice locations in south Louisiana and a home health provider and a hospice provider in Bryant, Arkansas.
DFW Home Health, which consists of LHC Group, Texas Health Resources and North Texas Health Facilities Management, acquired Healthcare Resources, a home health provider in Arlington, Texas, and will change its name to DFW Home Health Arlington. LHC Group expects about $2.4 million in annualized revenue from this transaction.
DFW Home Health provides in-home health care services for 25 hospitals and will provide care for about 8,000 patients this year. The partnership also has locations in in Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton, Texas.
In Arkansas, LHC Group partnered with LifePoint Health to acquire the two locations associated with LifePoint’s Saline Memorial Hospital. LHC Group expects about $5.4 million in annualized revenue from this transaction.
The home health and hospice providers will operate under the names Saline Memorial Home Health and Saline Memorial Hospice.
In Louisiana, LHC Group and partner Ochsner Health System purchased five Egan Home Health and Hospice provider locations, operating as Southeast Louisiana HomeCare. LHC Group expects about $16 million in annualized revenue from this transaction.
LHC Group is a leading national provider of in-home health care services and the joint venture partner of choice for 350 hospitals across the United States.
Women's chamber elects officers
The Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce has named Rhonda Loria with Cox Communications as board chairman and other officers for 2020.
The organization, which was organized in the fall of 2018, will have five officers, 13 directors and five committee chairs, founder Debbey Ryan announced.
Other officers include Michele Landry with Milacare as board secretary, Ryan as founder, Elaine Alderman with Keller Williams Realty as vice president and Robin LeBlanc with Robin LeBlanc CPA as treasurer.
Directors include Jill Adams, SnapStar Photos LLC; Melisha Angerer, Century 21 Action Realty; Aerielle Benoit, LaFamille Hair Salon; Brazette Carlos, Avanti Senior Living; Kimberly Cole, News 15; Emilie Duhon, Magnolia Home Care; Nancy Fawcett, Townsquare Media; Kristin Fontenot, Rodan & Fields; Valerie McGehee, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, B.I. Moody III College of Business; Anna Olivier, Jim Olivier Family of Companies; Erin Stephan, Pure Romance; Tina Thornton, Hancock Whitney Bank; and Jena Wynne, of Hoyt, Standford & Wynne LLC.
Loria will chair the communication committee; Cole and Wynne, the events committee; Fontenot and Thornton, the outreach committee; and McGehee, the ribbon-cuttings committee. Carlos will head up the fundraising subcommittee.
DEQ holding session on discharge reports
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a free session in Lafayette to help businesses with NetDMR, a web-based tool that allows facilities to electronically sign and submit Louisiana Pollution Elimination System discharge monitoring reports to the agency.
The session will be held 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the LUS Training Center, 1314 Walker Road.
The assistance session will help permittees in setting up their CDX/NetDMR accounts in NetDMR and also assist them in submitting their NetDMRs. Account holders should bring in their lab results and be able to log in to their CDX/NetDMR accounts. If the account holder has previously attended one of LDEQ’s CDX/NetDMR Registration assistance sessions, they should bring their completed registration sheets, including the answers to any security questions.
Registration is at https://deq.louisiana.gov/form/cdxnetdmr-assistance-signup. Information about NetDMR is at https://deq.louisiana.gov/page/netdmr.
Ag digital data conference planned
The LSU AgCenter will host its second annual conference highlighting applications of digital data in agriculture on Jan. 23.
The free event will be from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the State Evacuation Shelter on U.S. 71 south of Alexandria.
The theme is “Practical Applications of Precision Agriculture.”
Topics of speakers and panelists focus on how farmers can best use data collected during the production season and how Louisiana farmers use digital data in their operations.
Register at https://bit.ly/2NvqSIj. Lunch will be provided.
General contractors course scheduled
Registration is underway for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s next General Contractors Seminar, a 10-week course that provides technical knowledge essential for a general contractor working in the construction industry in the state.
The course will be offered across the state Feb. 17 through April 29. It will feature two-hour sessions twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Topics will include blueprint reading; building calculations; site work, demolition and construction; foundations, formwork and retaining walls; roof structures; structural loads; steel construction; related trades; special construction and equipment; and safety codes.
The program is offered by Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to meet the needs of the state’s growing construction industry.
The course will be offered in interactive, distance-learning sessions broadcast live to multiple locations. Those in the area are South Louisiana Community College, Lafayette campus, and SOWELA Technical Community College, Lake Charles campus.
Enrollment is offered online on a first-come, first-served basis. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. The registration period will conclude on Feb. 10. Register at OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-CG.
Other contractor accreditation courses planned for later this year include the Residential Contractors Seminar, May 25-July 29, and the Business and Law Seminar, Oct. 5-Nov. 11.