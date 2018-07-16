ATLANTA - "Howdy."

That's how Jimbo Fisher began his first ever SEC Media Day.

Fisher, who takes over at Texas A&M after a highly-successful eight-year run in charge at Florida State, showed with his opening five-letter word that he is adapting just fine to life in the lone star state.

Unlike many coaches at media day, Fisher didn't filibuster in his opening remarks. He only spoke for two minutes, leaving the remaining 24 minutes to answer questions from the media.

He takes over a Texas A&M program that finished 7-6 last season and will likely be picked no higher than fifth in the SEC West this season.

How quickly can he turn things around?

"Your timetable is as quick as you can put things in place, and everyone buys into what you want to do," Fisher said.

Fisher is no stranger to the SEC, spending six seasons as an assistant at Auburn and another seven as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at LSU.

"Every week is for the national championship because the teams you play have the capabilities of being there," Fisher said. "The toughness, effort and discipline. It's going to be physical. Tough. You have to understand that, embrace it and run with it. The regular season schedule in that league is second to none."

It won't take Fisher long to see just how tough it is.

His Aggies host Clemson, then take a road trip to Alabama in the first four weeks of the season.

"It gets your attention," Fisher said.

Fisher also talked about leaving Florida State after a reign that included him leading the Seminoles to a national championship in 2013. He resigned in December to take over at A&M.

"I had no intention of ever leaving Florida State," Fisher said. " I was very happy and very content there, but as you know life changes."

Now he returns to the SEC.

His previous stints in the league have taught him what it will take to have that same success in the SEC.

"When I was in this league, we had tremendous success when we had tough and physical teams," Fisher said. "When I was at Florida State, we had success when we had tough and physical teams."

His players are adjusting to their new coach and the intensity he's brought from Tallahassee to College Station. Defensive tackle Kingsley Keke talked about the "toughness and grit" that he's brought.

"He's coach that's all in for his guys," Keke asid. "... He has a proven track record. I feel like he'll change the culture."