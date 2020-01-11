Though a laidback lifestyle appeals to me, planning makes my heart happiest.
An empty calendar is like a siren’s song to me. It invites possibilities and wonder. Setting dates, deadlines and destinations in advance works for me. Putting something on the calendar and working backward from there is the way I operate best. Sometimes I have to mark off all the smaller things I have to do to make the big things happen. Other times, that thing that’s coming is on the calendar months in advance and I work around and toward it — whether it’s a new project to launch or a big trip to take. I love having big things, both work and fun, on the horizon to look toward.
On the other hand, every now and then the stars align, and impromptu merrymaking occurs. Last weekend, friends and I enjoyed the fruits of a rare, extemporaneous, lighthearted string of events that will be hard to beat.
We went to the beach with friends and, in an unexpected turn of events, we all ended up in a thrift shop in Florida. As we perused chipped coffee mugs and platters, I asked one of our friends, “If you had to spend $10, what would you buy?”
We wandered around considering the answer to that question.
Then, my husband said, “What would be fun is if we each spent $10 on something and then sold it on eBay to see whose item would make the most or the least money?”
His was a great idea, but the logistics involved were tedious. Plus, the payoff would be way down the road. That’s when one of my friends said, “What if we each had to create an outfit, spending $10 or less, and we have a fashion show this afternoon?”
With that, it was on like Donkey Kong. All of us being at the thrift store together was a critical component in the afternoon working out the way it did. (The only thing I would do differently if I do it again is to go to the thrift store on a timer, Project Runway style. — and I fully expect to do this again!)
We each picked out our outfits and outfits for our children too. Then, we went back to the house near the beach that our friends had rented. With some instant fanfare, we changed into our new outfits and had a fashion show.
I was closest to the speaker and ended up as the music deejay for the show. I pulled up a music mix and began to play what I thought was runway appropriate music. In the end, the first three people got a little cheated because I was lazy and didn’t want to fiddle with finding “the perfect song.” However, the fourth model wore me down and the rest of the models ended up selecting on-the-spot clothing appropriate theme songs, with a few of them asking me to pick the music based on their outfits.
We started with the oldest and ended with the youngest. The sartorial choices ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous. Our $10 fashion show outfits included an authentic Seaside High School basketball uniform, a full frontal gold ruffles plunging neckline, sleeveless gold lame top paired with silky black and gold boxer shorts, a gangster’s bowling shirt and appropriate hat.
Then, there was a couples’ set of matching Christmas apparel featuring a hunter green corduroy man’s suit and a Christmas tree farm hat with a bright, red cocktail dress. Another couple created a beach meets yogi selection — with a hula print romper for her and a flowing white cotton tunic and loose pants with straw hat for him.
The last model, and youngest participant, walked our runway in a beautiful skirt with a giraffe print. For her, with a nod to giraffes wandering the savanna, I picked a song that always makes me smile — the original Broadway Cast recording of the Lion King’s “Circle of Life.” When she came down the stairs/runway, this silly afternoon activity became something more, at least for me.
That music is so stirring and that moment was so sweet — something special happened. It was moment none of us even discussed it afterwards because I believe we didn’t know what to say. Spontaneously clapping together on the two and four, all 12 of us began dancing to the African chant.
The sun was shining. We were smiling and laughing. And, though unplanned, life, for that incredible moment, was as beautiful as it can be.