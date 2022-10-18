The Baton Rouge Fire Department held graduation for its 40th class of its Basic Academy on Oct. 13 at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
In addition to 27 recruits for Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Department had five graduates, Denham Springs had one and the Baton Rouge Airport had one.
Zachary graduates are Christopher J. Bonin, Hunter A. David, Trevon W. Hardnett, Brandon J. Roy and Tony M. White.
The Denham Springs Fire Department graduate is Laine V. Vicaro.
The ceremony featured words from East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Broom, Fire Chief Michael Kimble and from Bryan J. Adams, fire chief of East Bank Consolidated Fire Department.
As each graduate was announced, he walked across the stage for a certificate and then was presented his helmet.
Families pinned their new badges on them.
These graduates have obtained national certificates in hazardous materials awareness, hazardous materials operations, Fire Fighter I, Fire Fighter II and fire equipment driver-operator. The graduates have also completed classes for emergency medical technician.