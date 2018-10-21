Nine women honored by United Way
The United Way of Acadiana held its annual Women Who Mean Business Awards to honor the life and accomplishments of nine women for their work and perseverance.
Each woman was nominated by others and each had their own story to tell. Their unique experiences ranged from overcoming sexism and hardships to break through the glass ceiling; to charitable work and service that has taken them all over the world; to dedication to education of the next generation or helping the sick and needy.
Honorees included Maegan Sonnier, owner of Travel Machine; Kimberly Boudreaux, Catholic Charities of Acadiana; Raula Cutrer, teacher at Ross Elementary School in Crowley; Maureen Dugas Foster, founder of Designing Women of Acadiana; Dr. Deiadra Garret, pediatric general surgeon at Kid's Specialty Center and Women's & Children's Hospital; Natalie Harder, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College; Theresa LeBouef, first female manager, director and president and CEO of Abbeville Building and Loan; and Anna Olivier, co-owner of Jim Olivier Home Cos.
Cherry Fisher May, former co-publisher of The Independent and founder of the awards, was given a Trailblazer Award for her years of work and service to the community. United Way of Acadiana President and CEO Margaret Trahan said May's involvement in a range of issues and organizations like the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, economic development, media and helping found Festival International are just a few of her achievements.
Carpe Diem! to stay open after investment
When the sign in the window at Carpe Diem! Gelato and Espresso Bar said it was up for sale, Liz Payne got to thinking.
Payne, a Lafayette resident by way of southern Missouri; Boise, Idaho; and other places in between, saw the potential in the small shop near the end of Jefferson Street downtown. So she and her husband, Andrew, owners of the Pamplona Tapas Bar a block away, made a pitch to owner Eric Graveson.
The Paynes agreed to invest in the business, which kept it from closing. And they have plans for the 1,500-square-foot space at 812 Jefferson St.
The new investors will add crepes to the menu, offer wine and extend the hours in the mornings. It will continue to offer coffee and gelato.
“I just think that for the space and with the downtown, eclectic, well-traveled clientele, it has so much more potential,” Liz Payne said. “We are renovating next month, and it’s going to have a completely different feel. It’s going to feel cozier. I want people to walk in and want to stay.”
St. Landry chamber gains state accreditation
The St. Landry Parish Chamber of Commerce was recognized as an accredited chamber by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The St. Landry chamber has worked for nearly two years to modernize and develop its organizational programming to meet the standard for the accreditation under the leadership of CEO Raquella Manuel. The accreditation recognizes organizational excellence and is held by just 13 chambers in Louisiana.
“It is truly an honor to see a goal like accreditation finally come to fruition,” Manuel said. “This is an achievement not just for the chamber office but also for our board of directors and, most importantly, our membership. Without their support, our growth and progress would not be possible.”
The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives is the only organization in the state that offers formal accreditation for chambers and is governed by a board representing the districts across Louisiana. Five were recognized during this year’s annual conference.
The St. Landry chamber also will have its centennial celebration in 2019.
Good Eats Kitchen going green with new packaging
Good Eats Kitchen, which creates pre-made, healthy meals that people can reheat at home, has gone green by using biodegradable packaging and cutlery.
President and Chief Operating Officer Boyer Derise said this move came from wanting to fulfill the company's mission statement to "enrich the lives of the people and the communities in which we operate" in every possible way.
"What we're trying to accomplish starts with our 'why' as a business," Derise said. "We can't enrich the community if we're helping trash it. I felt somewhat hypocritical with all the plastic containers we've been using. So we started this pilot project using these new containers and cutlery."
Colorado-based Eco Products supplies the containers and utensils, which are made from sugar cane and corn pulp, and are biodegradable and compostable in commercial facilities.
Lieutenant governor to speak in Opelousas
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will speak in Opelousas on the impact of tourism on local and state economies this week.
The Lunch and Learn event, set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Delta Grand Theater, 120 S. Market St., will focus on new tourism initiatives and how business owners can get involved. The event is being hosted by Lieutenant Governor's Office, the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce and the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission.
"Those who know me well know the passion and love I have for this state," Nungesser said in a news release. "I am looking forward to sharing that enthusiasm with all of you."
Attendance is free for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. For tickets, call (337) 942-2683.