One of the newcomers to UL’s deep wide receiver room is Alabama State junior transfer Michael Jefferson, and he’s making a good first early impression in camp.

“MJ’s got unique traits,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “He’s got a lot of redeeming qualities. The guy is 6-3 and a half and 195 pounds and really can stretch the field vertically. I do think he needs to continue to develop, much like every player.”

In his three seasons at Alabama, Jefferson caught a combined 85 passes for 1,116 yards and 18 scores. His best season was in 2019 when he had 49 receptions for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“With the receiver position, there’s so much that goes with it,” Napier said. “It’s an extremely skilled position. He’s learning our system. We have been impressed in terms of his ability to process and pick things up. He gives great effort.

“He’s a tough, physical player. I think he’s a guy who’s got a future as an outside receiver and certainly he’s physical enough to play on special teams as well.”

Linebacker depth

Technically, the only loss from last year’s defense was linebacker Joe Dillon, but that doesn’t mean there are any depth issues there.

In addition to veterans Ferrod Gardner, Lorenzo McCaskill, Kris Moncrief and Jourdan Quibodeaux, there are others making noise.

Jasper Williams brings speed to the position.

“He’s off to a good start as well,” Napier said of Williams. “Certainly on gamechangers, that’s an area where he has an opportunity to contribute. He’s battling and trying to get in the mix there and trying to get in the two-deep.

“He’s a sub-backer. He’s a little smaller in stature – close to 6-foot and 220 pounds. He can really run. He’s loose-hipped. He can play in space. And he’s really bright, really intelligent.”

Freshman K.C. Ossai from Conroe, Texas has raised eyebrows as well.

“That room is extremely competitive,” Napier said. “You throw K.C. Ossai in there too and Troy Kruchten has played some ball around here too. There are a lot of guys in that room. It’s the deepest its been since I’ve been here.”

+2 UL's Percy Butler, talented safety room sticking to their core values Some things never change for a passionate football player like UL junior safety Percy Butler.

Deep snapper battle

Most of the kicking game duties figure to remain the same this season.

Kenny Almendares and Nate Snyder will handle the kicking duties, Rhys Byrns is the punter and Chris Smith and Eric Garror will be the primary return specialists.

The new member of the group Napier calls “gamechangers” is the deep snapper. Paul Boudreaux is no longer with the program, leaving an open battle for the position.

East Carolina transfer Bobby Hill is in the mix along with freshman Hunter Sims.

“I’ve been pleased with the snappers so far as a group,” Napier said. “I think we’ve got a handful of guys who can do that job successfully. Robert Hill and Hunter Sims, both of those guys are doing a nice job so far.”

Napier is hoping for gamechanger improvement in Saturday’s second scrimmage.

“I do think in gamechangers, we’ve got some work to do,” he said of the first scrimmage. “Two of the four core units had good days and I thought two areas could get better.”

+2 Montrell Johnson, Mason Narcisse open some eyes for No. 23 Cajuns in first scrimmage For the most part, it was a typical mid-August Monday press conference after a first scrimmage for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

Fiailoa’s transition

A year ago, T.J. Fiailoa was a second-team all-Sun Belt offensive lineman from a winless ULM squad.

This season, the 6-4, 302-pound guard from Lawton, Okla., is making the transition to a deep offensive line for the three-time defending Sun Belt West champion Ragin’ Cajuns.

“He works on both sides,” UL returning starting guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

Torrence said Fiailoa came to Lafayette with sound technique. It’s just a matter of learning the new play book.

“His technique is good,” Torrence said. “It’s probably just the play book. Just trying to get rid of those (habits) from his old play book and the smaller technique things they taught him over there. Our play book is different from theirs for sure, but it’s also a little more complex.”

Napier said Fiailoa hasn’t been working at tackle like other guards on the team, so he can focus on his transition to guard.

“He’s just making sure on all the plays and different things you’ve got to do in the pass protection calls, but technique-wise, he’s been pretty good,” Torrence said.