From 20th century aprons to commodity bag dresses, the Textile and Costume Museum at LSU explores fashion and textiles through the ages.
The museum's exhibition “Trajé, Maya Textile Artistry” is delving deeper into history. In the Human Ecology Building on campus, the exhibit focuses on the trajé, or traditional clothing, from various Mayan villages in the Guatemalan Highlands. The textiles and artifacts presented at the museum were donated by Travis Doering.
“For campus, (the museum) offers a look into rural culture, not just Louisiana, not just the U.S., but broader,” said Pamela Vinci, the museum director. “It’s very educational.”
Near the entrance are two fashionable garments, each of which are inspired by the colors, texture and volume of traditional Maya clothing. The rectangular-patterned Maya headdress designed by Casey Stannard follows the color coordination of yellow, maroon, blue and black.
Stannard’s practice of looping created a voluminous look to the piece, while the heavy cotton yarn forms texture. Jenna Tedrick Kuttruff used Maya fabrics from Guatemala to design a slim, purple-patterned dress, with a long purple cape draping over the piece.
Photographs taken by global photographer Connie Frisbee Houde capture the fashion and weaving traditions of Mayan people in Guatemala and lead to the main portion of the exhibit, where visitors learn more about the significance of trajé to Maya culture.
Using the iPads provided by the museum, visitors can discover the symbolism behind designs of specific clothing pieces from various Guatemala towns. One women's clothing piece from the Guatemala town of Zunil incorporates a cross pattern, representing the cardinal points of north, south, east and west.
“There's lots of background information,” said Vinci. “The iPads add one more element of that, to help educate the visitor.”
Intricately designed huipils, or one-piece garments, from various Guatemala towns hang on the walls. Women’s clothing in the museum includes headdresses, blouses, belts and skirts, while pants and ceremonial head wraps can be found under men’s clothing.
Blouses and boys pants are displayed for children’s clothing. The museum exhibits the materials and tools used to make Maya textiles, some of which are cones of unspun cotton fibers, a spindle of gray wool and tie-dyed warp yarns used for weaving.
“Trajé, Maya Textile Artistry” isn’t the only exhibit at the Textile and Costume Museum. In another room is a graduate student’s thesis project, in which men and women from Louisiana were interviewed about their heritage and family life. A designer used this background information to create clothing pieces that reflected their upbringing.
The museum’s past exhibits have focused on themes like Southern quilting; the significance and uses of commodity bags in the mid-20th century; and women's aprons in the 20th century. Vinci said she hopes the museum’s look into historical fashion and textiles inspires students.
“If anyone is interested in any particular era, any particular designer, we have many of them,” said Vinci. “We don't have all designers represented in the museum, but of course, one day we hope we will.”