A Baton Rouge police officer has been honored for his work helping young people coping with stress and trauma in some of the city's most disadvantaged communities.

Sgt. Elvin Howard Jr. leads the department's ReCAST program, which is funded through a grant awarded to the mayor's office in the aftermath of summer 2016, when Baton Rouge residents experienced a series of traumatic events — the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent deadly ambush on law enforcement, followed by historic floods that devastated entire neighborhoods.

Howard has created a series of free summer camp programs for children that allow them to interact with police officers in a positive setting, and get connected with social services whenever the adults in charge notice there's a need.

Howard grew up in Baton Rouge's Northdale neighborhood and has served with the city's police department for the past 21 years, including a decade in its homicide division.

He said that when he started his career in law enforcement, he never expected to end up collaborating with social service providers instead of solving crimes.

"It changed my whole perception," he said. "It's so fulfilling. … There's a lot more to law enforcement than locking people up."

Howard received an award in October from the Chuck Wiley Foundation, owned by the former LSU football player who was drafted into the NFL in 1998. Wiley has sponsored other youth programs in Baton Rouge in recent years.

Howard said many of the troubled young people he encounters "are crying out" for guidance and struggling to overcome the trauma that has defined their childhoods — gun violence, abuse, poverty or any number of other challenges that often go unnoticed.

"A lot of these kids want to be told what to do, to be told right from wrong. That's a sign someone loves them," he said. "When they see people genuinely caring about their outcomes, trying to help them, I think it goes a long way toward them making better decisions."