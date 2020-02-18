The information technology company formerly known as Rader Solutions has bought the old Piccadilly building in the Oil Center and plans to move into the building early next year.

RADER, currently housed in the LITE Center at 537 Cajundome Blvd., will move into the 10,200-square-foot building at 838 Coolidge Blvd. in January while expanding its security and network operations centers, company officials said in a release Tuesday evening. The company employs 40 now but should have 55 when it opens, founder Chris Rader said.

Sale price of the building were not disclosed in court documents filed early Tuesday. It was listed at $1.159 million.

“The growth that made this move necessary is exciting, but we want to make sure that it makes us better,” says RADER President Jacob Landry. “Our business strategy is focused on stable growth, and this is the next step to better serve our RADER team members and our partners who have made this possible. We expect to have an even more collaborative service environment while meeting the unique needs of our rapidly growing cyber-security division.”

The development in the Oil Center is the latest in a renewed interest in one of the city’s oldest business districts. Longtime businesswoman Ruth Ann Menutis in December bought an 8,500-square-foot office building at 1106 Coolidge St. for $987,000.

The Oil Center Redevelopment Plan shows promise of a revitalized district, RADER officials said. Relocation to the core will enable the company to instill their five core values of job of choice, world-class service, security, continuous improvement and community.

“It’s close to UL, and we like to hire UL graduates and interns,” Rader said. “They will be able to ride a bike to work. It’s easy to get to all parts of the city and is close to the airport. We also need to not move every three to four years. We have room to expand.”

The move will allow for expanded security and network operations centers, Landry said, and the building will accommodate a company workforce that nearly doubled in 2019.

Founded in 2002, RADER has over 125 partners and offers advanced technical support, effective communication options, strategic technological planning and cybersecurity.

“Longtime RADER employees have witnessed and understand the obsession our founder, Chris Rader, has for service and the success of our partners,” Landry said. “Our values define the vision Chris had and build upon it. As we grow, we are committed to not losing the obsession and passion Chris built this company with.”