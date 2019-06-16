Winifred Diane McCarthy
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Michael McCarthy
• Graduated from Metairie Park Country Day School
• Attending University of Alabama
Working with children seems to be a recurring theme for Miss Winifred "Winnie" Diane McCarthy.
She has worked as a volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America and as a Child Abuse Prevention America volunteer. Her favorite movie, "The Sound of Music," focuses on a blended family with seven children who sing with the admirable Julie Andrews, despite the backdrop of World War II.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Michael McCarthy. Her mother is the former Paige Ann Rosenbach.
At Country Day, Winnie was a cheerleader and yearbook editor.
While attending school in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, she is a member of Kappa Delta and Clay Club. The interior design major is also on the dean's list and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
She has worked in the design, retail and home interiors industries.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was in the courts of Les Pierrettes, Apollo and the Grand Ball of Osiris.