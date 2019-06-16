Julia Armstrong Saer
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kenneth Saer Jr. of Greenwich, Connecticut.
• Graduated from Greenwich Academy
• Attending University of Virginia
Miss Julia Armstrong Saer will head to Florence, Italy, for a semester abroad through the University of Virginia and continue her studies with a goal of a career in media studies with a focus on public health.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kenneth Saer Jr., formerly of New Orleans. Her mother is the former Elizabeth Shelby Mayhew.
At the Greenwich Academy, Julia was an admissions ambassador and on the cross county and lacrosse teams. She was on the dean's list and graduated with high honors.
At the Charlottesville, Virginia, university, she is the recruitment director for Kappa Alpha Theta, a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, on the university dean's list and is a youth mentor volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club.
She has interned at the Eleanor and Lou Gehrig ALS Center at Columbia University in New York, in the lab of Dr. Neil Schneider in the neurology department.
Julia has also worked at the Beaumaris Yacht Club in Canada and has been a swim instructor.
During her sub-deb tenure, she was in the court of Les Pierrettes and has been in the Debutante Cotillion and Christmas Ball in New York City.