The River Center Branch Library's temporary location in the Kress Building at 447 Third Street will permanently close beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, February 21.

That will allow staff to begin moving books and equipment to the new, permanent downtown location — at 250 North Boulevard — which is now set to open to the public sometime before May.

About 27,000 items will make the move from the temporary location, said branch manager Allison Cooper

A cyberattack in November shut-down the state-operated procurement network used by the library, delaying the purchase of new furniture and setting back the search for a moving company to transport shelves and books.

The exact opening date will depend on how much furniture arrives in the next couple of weeks, said Mary Stein, an assistant library director.

"We need chairs for the public before we open!" Stein added.