Early voting opens Saturday for the Nov. 13 Louisiana open primary and runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. Polls are closed Sunday.
Voters in all parishes will consider four constitutional amendments. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
The election had been set for Oct. 9 but was pushed back because of Hurricane Ida.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Races and issues on the ballot in Zachary and Baker:
All parishes
CA NO. 1 (Act 131, 2021) — Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance and collection of sales and use tax
CA NO. 2 (Act 134, 2021) — Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
CA NO. 3 (Act 132, 2021) — Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
CA NO. 4 (Act 157, 2021) — Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Zachary Baker area:
Judge, Family Court, Election Section 1, Division B
Erika Green (D)
Natalie Tellis Robertson (D)
Capital Area Transit System (City of Baker)
10.6 Mills Renewal — 10 Years