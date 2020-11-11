Dathel Coleman Georges graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in Art History. She is a 1986 graduate of Metairie Park Country Day School. From 1990 to 2004, Georges served as Vice President of Operations at St. Rose Nursery, St. Rose, Louisiana.
In May, 2013 Dathel and John Georges purchased The Advocate and expanded the newspaper's reach by launching The New Orleans Advocate, partly by hiring several Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists from The Times-Picayune. They also publish The Acadiana Advocate.
Dathel sits on advisory boards for The Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate, which are groups of community leaders who counsel the owners and management on ways to improve the newspaper and tailor it to the needs and tastes of each unique community.
Dathel currently serves as a trustee of Metairie Park Country Day School, is on the board of Dillard University, is a trustee of Galatoire's Foundation and Crimestoppers, and is a board member of St. Rose Nursery.
Past community involvement includes the 2013 fundraising chair for Ogden Museum of Southern Art 'O What a Night Gala' and the 2011 chair for the Museum of Art's 'Art in Bloom' event. She is also a past board member for the Contemporary Art Center.
Her hobbies include hiking, biking, golf, tennis, travel, and art collecting. John and Dathel live in New Orleans with their children Alexandra (Zana), Eliza (Liza) and John Jr. (Nike).