Election day is Saturday. Presidential primaries will be on the ballot in all parishes, and races for party representatives are being held in some parishes.

The election had been set for the spring but was delayed because of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.

Sample ballots are available at the website of the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.

The following local races are on the ballot in Ascension Parish, according to the Secretary of State:

D = Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

O = Other party

N = No party listed

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Democratic Party

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Steve Burke

"Pete" Buttigieg

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernard "Bernie" Sanders

"Tom" Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

"Robby" Wells

Andrew Yang

Republican Party

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

"Bob" Ely

Matthew John Matern

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

Democratic State Central Committee, 58th Representative District, Office "A"

Runs in multiple parishes

Barbara "Bo" O'Bear

Nicole Route

Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large

(5 to be elected)

Alvin "Brad" Bourque

Kathryn Goppelt

Lynelle Johnson

"Marty" Martin

Gregory "Greg" Neff

Alvin "Al" Robert

"Jackie" Sandefer

Brandon Trosclair

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 2

Steven Crowe

Christina Guidry

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 8

Douglas "Doug" Foster

George M. Valentine, Jr.

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 9

Christy Bourgeois

Cheryl K. Fontenot

Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 10

"Pam" Alonso

Rhonda Lamendola 

