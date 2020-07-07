Election day is Saturday. Presidential primaries will be on the ballot in all parishes, and races for party representatives are being held in some parishes.
The election had been set for the spring but was delayed because of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus.
Sample ballots are available at the website of the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.
The following local races are on the ballot in Ascension Parish, according to the Secretary of State:
D = Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
O = Other party
N = No party listed
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES
Democratic Party
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Steve Burke
"Pete" Buttigieg
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernard "Bernie" Sanders
"Tom" Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
"Robby" Wells
Andrew Yang
Republican Party
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
"Bob" Ely
Matthew John Matern
Donald J. Trump
Bill Weld
Democratic State Central Committee, 58th Representative District, Office "A"
Runs in multiple parishes
Barbara "Bo" O'Bear
Nicole Route
Republican Party Executive Committee Member (s), at Large
(5 to be elected)
Alvin "Brad" Bourque
Kathryn Goppelt
Lynelle Johnson
"Marty" Martin
Gregory "Greg" Neff
Alvin "Al" Robert
"Jackie" Sandefer
Brandon Trosclair
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 2
Steven Crowe
Christina Guidry
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 8
Douglas "Doug" Foster
George M. Valentine, Jr.
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 9
Christy Bourgeois
Cheryl K. Fontenot
Republican Party Executive Committee Member, District 10
"Pam" Alonso
Rhonda Lamendola