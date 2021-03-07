Viva La Waffle opens physical location
Viva La Waffle, the former food truck that closed in 2015, opened in its new physical location off Kaliste Saloom Road on Wednesday, owners said.
The popular brand opened in the former Dix Daiquiris location, 101 Liberty Ave., said Gus Rezende of Social Entertainment, which bought the building last fall. The restaurant is co-owned and operated by Lafayette restaurateur Collin Cormier and his wife, Jasmyne.
It’s the long road back for the food truck concept, which Cormier noted was put on pause when he opened Pop’s Poboys in downtown Lafayette. Since then, he said, his business partners continued a drum beat of asking Viva to return with its savory and sweet items folded in a Brussels-style crisp waffle.
“They handled my business, and this is the one thing they kept (saying): ‘You need to revisit Viva,’” Cormier said. “It all kind of came together to do this now. Turns out, this thing has had the most rabid cult following. It hasn’t faded with the times, it seems. We always say restaurants have customers, but Viva has rabid fans.”
The restaurant will feature many of its more popular items from its food truck days along with new items, including the Rosceaux (buttermilk fried chicken with spicy honey drizzle), the Figgy Piggy (local fig preserves, prosciutto, goat cheese and arugula) and the Caprese (fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, pesto mayo and balsamic drizzle).
Other items will include garlic butter waffle fries and sweet potato fries with cinnamon and sugar.
The restaurant is still interviewing and hiring employees, Cormier said. About 30 have been hired with another 10 to be added.
Chick-Fil-A opening in Broussard
A Chick-Fil-A will open on St. Nazaire Road in Broussard, sources have confirmed with The Acadiana Advocate.
The popular fast-food restaurant will locate in front of the former Weatherford International location, which sources say is being sold to a company that will manufacture personal protective equipment and employ hundreds.
It’s unknown if the restaurant will be operated by local franchisee John Arton, who has locations at the Acadiana Mall, 3806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and 3205 Louisiana Ave.
The restaurant will be close to the street. It planned to move to a location across the street but was prohibited due to a Raising Cane's location in the development.
There has been activity at that site, and a groundbreaking should happen soon, sources said.
Small Business Boot Camp set
Opportunity Machine has dates for its spring sessions of Small Business Boot Camp each Tuesday that will help entrepreneurs and small business owners learn the best practices of running a business.
Sessions will begin March 16 and participants can join local industry leaders in virtual discussions about their biggest business-related obstacles, Opportunity Machine officials announced last week.
Classes start at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is free but registration is required. The schedule includes:
- March 16: "Entity Formation Issues from a Legal Perspective" with Kyle Bacon, Blair Suire and Robbie Mahtook of Jones Walker LLP.
- March 23: "Small Business Taxation and Bookkeeping" with Trae O'Pry, tax partner at Broussard Poche LLP.
- March 30: "B2B and B2C Sales, Got Grit?" with Valerie McGehee, director of UL's Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab.
- April 6: "The Building Blocks of Business" with Destin Ortego, Opportunity Machine executive director
Opportunity Machine will also soon offer a marketing series for small business owners focusing on branding, marketing strategy, content creation, copywriting, DIY video, graphic design and media buying. More details will be announced at a later date.
St. Martin apartments renovation planned
A New Orleans real estate developer has bought an apartment complex in St. Martinville and plans a $5.6 million renovation of the 40-year-old development.
Gulf Coast Housing Partnership bought the Cypress Gardens Apartments, 100 Cypress Gardens Drive, in partnership with Le Centre Evangeline of Opelousas and will begin renovations that will include new roofing, appliances, flooring and cabinetry in all units, GCHP officials announced. Plans also call for covered parking, an exercise room and a computer center.
Cypress Grove serves elderly and disabled residents who receive housing assistance payments through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development department.
“Cypress Gardens Apartments is an essential source of affordable housing for St. Martinville residents,” said Kathy Laborde, GCHP president and CEO. “Thanks to the support of our funding partners and Le Centre Evangeline, we will be able to provide current and future residents with much-needed apartment upgrades and new community amenities.”
Funding support for the transaction and redevelopment is provided by HUD, Regions Bank, Home Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta.
Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the low-income housing tax credit program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS Multifamily Affordable Lender and HUD/FHA Affordable Lender.
“Affordable housing is one of the most powerful ways our bank can make a difference for people and their opportunities for success,” Regions Senior Vice President David Payne said. “Our team in Regions Affordable Housing is committed to helping provide institutional capital to affordable housing developers across the nation. We know access to affordable housing is something many people need, so we are proud to support Gulf Coast Housing Partnership and its work to renovate Cypress Gardens.”
GCHP selected locally based companies Ardoin Architecture and Hesnor Contractors Inc. for the project. Work could be finished by spring 2022.
Waitr to improve accuracy, delivery speed
Waitr completed its integration with two systems it says will improve accuracy and efficiency with some of the larger restaurant brands in the country.
The app-based food ordering and delivery service are now fully integrated with Chowly and ItsCheckmate, which will offer new ways of streamlining customer orders to restaurants and result in faster delivery times for customers, company officials announced.
Top restaurant brands integrated into the new systems include Five Guys, Church’s Chicken, Captain D’s and Dickey’s Barbeque Pit.
The partnerships are the latest in a number of strategic initiatives allowing Waitr to better serve its customers and partner restaurants. In the past six months, it has introduced dine-in tableside service technology, expanded same-day groceries and alcohol delivery service and launched in multiple underserved markets, including Jennings and Eunice.
The company continues to do increased business during the coronavirus pandemic, reporting $52.7 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2020, its most recent earnings report. That total was up 7% from the $49.2 million from the third quarter of 2019. Net income was also at $4.6 million, compared with the $220.1 million loss the previous year.