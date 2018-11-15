A Family Dollar in New Orleans East was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police said the suspect, who was wearing a bandanna, entered the location in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard at about 6 p.m.
He then proceeded to the cashier during a transaction and reached over the counter to remove money from the register, police said.
The cashier attempted to fight the suspect off when the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money, and the suspect then fled on foot towards East Rockton Circle, according to NOPD.
Police also reported two simple robberies between Wednesday and Thursday.
The first incident happened about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Dauphine Street, when a 55-year-old woman was walking down the block and was approached by the suspect from behind, NOPD said.
Police said the suspect then pushed the victim down on the ground, snatched her purse and fled northbound on Montegut Street.
Then, about 2 a.m. Friday, another robbery was reported in the 400 block of Dauphine Street.
In that incident, a suspect approached a 50-year-old woman, demanding her property. The victim complied, and the suspect fled on foot with her wallet.